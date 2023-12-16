Slumberland continues holiday tradition donating beds to Bethany

By Mike Ortiz and Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Slumberland Furniture collaborated with Bethany for Children and Families to continue a holiday tradition by donating beds to some Quad-City families and teens who are just getting off the streets and into stable housing as winter weather approaches.

The furniture store located in both Davenport and Moline donated 40 twin mattresses, frames, and box springs to Bethany.

“Beds are one of the most requested items for many, many charities across the Quad Cities, especially during the holiday season,” said Christina McNamara, Director of Development & Communication at Bethany. “It’s wonderful that these people will have beds and somewhere warm to sleep for the holidays.”

This marked the 15th year for the partnership between Bethany and Slumberland.

