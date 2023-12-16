Two young Knox County girls turn scrap into smiles

KNOXVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - With the holiday season in full swing, two young girls from Knox County are working to make sure that dozens of children have a merry christmas.

Baylie and her sister Harper Mayfield are turning scrap into smiles with their special project, “Junk for Jingles.”

“It’s kinda like, crazy how i would get presents, but they wouldn’t. and i guess i kind of felt bad and i thought that they should get presents too,” said Baylie.

Since 2020, 11-year-old Baylie, with help from her 6-year-old sister Harper, has been collecting scrap metal and turning it in for cash to buy christmas presents for children in need.

“It makes me happy. like, when i go downstairs and see all the presents that we get, i just remember doing all the kids, it just makes me happy knowing that they also get a really good christmas,” said Harper.

The family goes to shop for children on the Galesburg Salvation Army Angel Tree wish list.

“This year has been really cool, because i’ve seen her be able to influence some of her friends and her peers,” said their mother, Briget Mayfield.

“I got to talk at the beginning at chapel about what i do to my whole school. and they thought it was really cool. and my mom had made a sheet a sign up sheet saying their name and their phone number and what time they could come and help. and we had some groups come. we had an adult and maybe three of my school’s kids go around and shop and it went a lot quicker,” said Baylie.

Through her project, Baylie has been able to purchase more presents each year, and this year she plans to increase the amount even more.

“My goal this year is around 135.”

With the support of the local community, Baylie will continue spreading holiday joy and fewer kids will wake up without presents under the tree.

“All of us know about the girls and know all of the awesome things they’ve been doing. i’ve been watching them for the last four years and so we wanted to give back to our community in that way to help support some more children,” said Kim Magee-Barton, Distribution Director at Sitka Seafood, which supported the girl’s project with a $2,250 donation.

The family has recently become an officially established 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

“We’ve had people have donated the first year, the second, the third, the fourth, and we’ve had some people that have gone and collected stuff from their neighbors and will kind of stockpile that their house and then we just go there and can fill up the trailer,” said Eric Mayfield.

According to the Salvation Army in Galesburg, around 600 kids need gifts this christmas, with distribution set to begin december 19.

For more information on how to donate to Baylie’s “Junk for Jingles” project, you can visit their Facebook page here.

