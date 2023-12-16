Wet weather ahead for your Saturday

Above average temperatures remain in place ahead of Christmas
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect a rainy start to the weekend as an area of low pressure tracks across the region. Showers will be widespread today with highs in the lower to middle 40′s. Look for areas of drizzle and fog during the overnight hours, with lows in the 30′s. Sunday begins with clouds and fog, followed by gradual clearing during the day. That means sunshine and highs reaching the 40′s. Our extended outlook for the week before Christmas calls for sunny weather through midweek, and dry conditions through Thursday. There will be the potential for another round of rain by the end of the week, with highs in the 40′s through the period.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy and cool with showers likely. High: 45°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and fog. Low: 37°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds and fog, then gradual clearing by afternoon. High: 44°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

