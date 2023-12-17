Clouds and fog to start your Sunday

Unseasonably warm temperatures by the end of the week
12/16/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a cloudy and foggy start to your Sunday, expect to see a gradual decrease in cloud cover with sunshine returning by late afternoon. Temperatures should rebound back into the 40′s. Winds will pick up out of the northwest this evening, pushing colder air back into the region. Look for cool sunshine and windy conditions Monday, with highs struggling into the upper 20′s to low 30′s. Readings rebound into the 30′s and 40′s Tuesday, followed by 40′s and 50′s through the end of the week. Rain chances make an appearance by late Thursday into Friday.

TODAY: Morning clouds and fog, then partial clearing by afternoon. High: 43°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds overnight. Breezy and cold. Low: 27°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and colder. High: 29°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

