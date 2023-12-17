Genesis Shootout tips off Saturday
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the ninth consecutive Genesis Shootout, Iowa defeated Illinois, 4-3.
The 2023 version of the Genesis Shootout had some history, including the second-ever triple-overtime game in event history. Relive some of the best moments from each game.
Scores
- Davenport Central 72, Alleman 37
- Davenport North 53, Geneseo 30
- Davenport West 75, Galesburg 39
- Assumption 71, United Township 46
- Sterling 59, Bettendorf 54
- Rock Island 70, Pleasant Valley 69 (3OT)
- Moline 64, North Scott 41
