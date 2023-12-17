Lingering clouds and breezy weather for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a cloudy and foggy start to your Sunday, expect to see a gradual decrease in cloud cover with the possibility of sunshine returning by late afternoon (mainly in our western counties). Temperatures should remain steady in the 30′s and low 40′s. Winds will pick up out of the northwest this evening, pushing colder air back into the region. Look for cool sunshine and windy conditions Monday, with highs struggling into the upper 20′s to low 30′s. Readings rebound into the 30′s to near 40 Tuesday, followed by 40′s and 50′s through the end of the week. Rain chances make an appearance by late Thursday into Friday.

TODAY: Lingering clouds, then partial clearing possible by afternoon (mainly west). High: 43°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds overnight. Breezy and cold. Low: 27°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, blustery and colder. High: 29°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph. Gusts to 35+ mph.

