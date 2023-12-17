Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday evening

By Kyle Bales
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - A Milan teen was airlifted to an Iowa City hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

Rock Island High School freshman, Payton Wade, 14, was struck by a car around 5 p.m. Thursday while walking across Hwy 67 near Camden Park in Milan.

An ambulance rushed to the scene to transport Wade to a local hospital, where she was then airlifted to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to receive emergency surgery.

Payton’s mother, Alexa Anderson, quickly packed a couple days worth of clothes to stay in Iowa City while her daughter received treatment from doctors.

“She had bleeding on the brain and they had to go in and do emergency brain surgery,” Anderson said. “She has broken collarbone. She has a fractured lower back. She has fractured orbital, which is the bone around her eyes.”

As of Saturday evening, Wade remains in medically induced coma while her parents anxiously await news from doctors.

“I don’t know that my daughter is going to come out of this,” Anderson said. “And if she does, we don’t know that she’s neurologically going to come out of this. There could be permanent damage.”

Wade’s parents said the driver involved did stay at the scene to cooperate with police, but do not know their identity.

Milan Police say they are investigating the collision but have not released any further details.

The family has setup a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs and temporary living expenses in Iowa City.

You can see the page and donate here.

