Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday

Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday evening
By Kyle Bales
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - A Milan teen was airlifted to an Iowa City hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a vehicle Thursday.

Rock Island High School freshman Payton Wade, 14, was struck by a car around 5 p.m. Thursday while walking across Highway 67 near Camden Park in Milan, police and family said.

An ambulance transported Wade to a local hospital. She was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to receive emergency surgery.

Wade’s mother, Alexa Anderson, said she quickly packed a couple of days worth of clothes to stay in Iowa City while her daughter received treatment from doctors.

“She had bleeding on the brain and they had to go in and do emergency brain surgery,” Anderson said. “She has a broken collarbone. She has a fractured lower back. She has a fractured orbital, which is the bone around her eyes.”

As of Saturday night, Wade remains in a medically induced coma while her parents anxiously await news from doctors.

“I don’t know that my daughter is going to come out of this,” Anderson said. “And if she does, we don’t know that she’s neurologically going to come out of this. There could be permanent damage.”

Wade’s parents said the driver involved did stay at the scene and cooperated with police. They said they don’t know the driver’s identity.

Milan police said they are investigating the collision but have not released any further details.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs and temporary living expenses in Iowa City.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 5:05 p.m. 12/16/2023
Power outages plague portions of the QC Saturday
Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care...
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement
Police in Milan are investigating a crash on Highway 67 that happened Thursday night, sending...
14-year-old struck by vehicle in Milan, police say
Man stabbed in self-defense, according to Fulton Police.
Fulton man stabbed in self-defense, police say

Latest News

Steven Armoska arrested in standoff at Dixon hotel
Man in custody after standoff with police at Dixon hotel
As the holidays are shifting into high gear with Christmas approaching soon, several shops in...
Unique local shops open for last-minute Christmas shopping
The holiday event gave residents an opportunity to shop local and enjoy a day of holiday cheer...
Unique local shops open for last-minute Christmas shopping
We'll be stuck with clouds through much of the day, but visibility issues due to fog should...
Your First Alert Forecast