Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - A Milan teen was airlifted to an Iowa City hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a vehicle Thursday.

Rock Island High School freshman Payton Wade, 14, was struck by a car around 5 p.m. Thursday while walking across Highway 67 near Camden Park in Milan, police and family said.

An ambulance transported Wade to a local hospital. She was later airlifted to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to receive emergency surgery.

Wade’s mother, Alexa Anderson, said she quickly packed a couple of days worth of clothes to stay in Iowa City while her daughter received treatment from doctors.

“She had bleeding on the brain and they had to go in and do emergency brain surgery,” Anderson said. “She has a broken collarbone. She has a fractured lower back. She has a fractured orbital, which is the bone around her eyes.”

As of Saturday night, Wade remains in a medically induced coma while her parents anxiously await news from doctors.

“I don’t know that my daughter is going to come out of this,” Anderson said. “And if she does, we don’t know that she’s neurologically going to come out of this. There could be permanent damage.”

Wade’s parents said the driver involved did stay at the scene and cooperated with police. They said they don’t know the driver’s identity.

Milan police said they are investigating the collision but have not released any further details.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs and temporary living expenses in Iowa City.

