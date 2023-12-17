Unique Local Shops are open for your last second Christmas Shopping in the QC

QUAD CITIES – As the holidays are shifting into high gear with Christmas approaching soon, several shops in the Quad Cities are available for your last second gifts for Christmas.

Unique and fun stores are a great way to shop for the holidays.

“If you’re looking for someone that loves the Quad Cities and needs some Quad City swag, this is the place to go,” said Raygun Manager Eric Bierman.”

Bierman encourages the community to shop local because it helps keep the money within the community.

“It’s been really difficult for stores especially on the street downtown,” said Bierman. “It’s always more fun to give gifts when you can say you know where you got them from and that they were made in your community. It really does help keep downtown really vibrant and busy.”

Ametrine Apothecary Owner, Dez Darling and Eclectic Market Owner, Suzon say that when you support one vendor, you support them all.

“When we shop the local vendors, we tend to shop other local vendors,” said Darling, Ametrine Apothecary Creator. “We’re continuing to put more money into our community instead of it going to everybody else who has a deep pockets already.”

“Locally bought brings the money back into the community,” said Eclectic Market Owner, Suzon. “It’s a good cycle. Let’s do it. Let’s support one another, because for many of us, art is our entire lives. We live simply but we’re an artist. We do positive things for the community. So, we would love the community support. And I think we’re worthy of it completely.”

Several stores will be closed for Christmas but here is a list of available stores to shop from during the holiday season.

