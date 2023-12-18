Blustery and much colder Monday

Wind chills stay in the teens most of the day
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Windy and chilly conditions will continue this afternoon. The wind eventually calms down this evening. The lighter wind and a clear sky will allow temperatures to drop back into the teens overnight. However, a south wind takes over on Tuesday, leading to seasonable temperatures in the middle 30s with plenty of sunshine.

The warming trend continues heading into the middle and end of the work week. By Friday, our next storm system moves in bringing the potential of scattered showers. Saturday looks dry with highs near 50, ahead of another stronger storm system moving in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day bringing rain.

There are signs of active weather continuing beyond Christmas, and temperatures returning to seasonable levels.

TODAY: Windy and colder. High: 30º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 17º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 36º.

