Blustery and much colder Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Windy and much much colder conditions are on tap to start our last few days of fall. Today winds will gust close to 45 mph from the NW which will limit highs to the 20s and 30s. This also means it will like the teens and single digits across the area today. After the cold start to the week we will warm back up. Highs will be in the 30s on Tuesday before getting close to 50º on Thursday! Warmer than normal temps will continue into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s however, the weather pattern will be very active with rain chances throughout.

TODAY: Windy and colder. High: 30º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 19º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 36º.

