Blustery and much colder Monday

Wind advisory in effect for much of the QCA through 9AM
12/17/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Windy and much much colder conditions are on tap to start our last few days of fall.  Today winds will gust close to 45 mph from the NW which will limit highs to the 20s and 30s. This also means it will like the teens and single digits across the area today. After the cold start to the week we will warm back up. Highs will be in the 30s on Tuesday before getting close to 50º on Thursday! Warmer than normal temps will continue into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s however, the weather pattern will be very active with rain chances throughout.

TODAY: Windy and colder. High: 30º. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 19º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 36º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday evening
Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday
As of 5:05 p.m. 12/16/2023
Power outages plague portions of the Quad Cities Saturday
Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care...
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Man stabbed in self-defense, according to Fulton Police.
Fulton man stabbed in self-defense, police say

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Clouds begin to clear, blustery conditions move in
KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Clouds and fog to start your Sunday
We'll be stuck with clouds through much of the day, but visibility issues due to fog should...
Your First Alert Forecast
KWQC First Alert Rain
Drier weather ahead, a brief dip in temperatures as well