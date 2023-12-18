Carl Sandburg College Foundation raises $36K on Giving Tuesday

The top stories in the Quad Cities on Dec. 18.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Carl Sandburg College Foundation announced that its Giving Tuesday campaign for 2023 saw an increase of 65 percent from the previous year.

The foundation totaled $36,276 during this year’s Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity that takes place annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, compared to $22,000 last year, according to a media release from the college. The Sandburg Foundation supports student success by distributing hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to Sandburg students through scholarships, assistance grants and more as well as supplying innovating grants to support faculty and staff initiatives.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude as we reflect on the incredible support we received on Giving Tuesday,” said Eric Johnson, chief advancement officer. “These donations will make a positive, long-lasting impact on the Sandburg community. The commitment to fostering student success aligns seamlessly with our foundation’s mission, and we’re grateful for the positive change that alumni, employees and friends are helping to create.”

The Sandburg Foundation’s Giving Tuesday total included contributions from 102 donors, exceeding its goal of 100, the media release stated.

