City officials inform the public of the best times to go Ice skating near the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ice skating is just one of the winter activities that people around the Quad Cities have the option to do. While it’s not quite cold yet to ice skate outside, Davenport Parks and Recreation’s Ice and Turf Supervisor Ryan Devlin says, the River’s Edge is a dependable second option.

“We generally do see a little bit of a pickup in our public skating this time of year. Generally, when we start talking holidays and snow and cold weather people kind of associate that with, you know, skating in general and, you know, winter sports types activities, and we see a little bit of a pickup in our public skating attendance,” said Devlin.

A second sheet of ice has been added inside the river’s edge arena. Devlin says the new addition will allow staff to better accommodate the community.

“One of the main benefits of the second arena is the vast majority of our hockey programming will shift to this side of the facility, which gives us a much better ability to offer a more broad array and expanded times for public skating on the other arena, there certainly will be times that public skating is available on this side of the facility. It just certainly depends on scheduling and things like that,” said Devlin.

Devlin says the December ice skating schedule can be found on the City of Davenport’s website along with other program information.

In Moline, the water at Riverside Park hasn’t come to a standstill yet and its not ready for public skating. When it does become ready, the City of Moline Park Operations Manager Greg Johnson says more checks are needed before anyone gets on the ice.

“We follow what the Illinois DNR says. And basically, the minimum depth of the ice needs to be four inches, we prefer to be six inches before we’ll do any type of maintenance on it. And then once the weather turns, you know, to the cold side, we monitor it on a daily basis of the depths of the ice,” said Johnson.

Johnson says when the park opens for ice skating, people will find out through the city’s social media page but for now, it’s a waiting game.

“We’re just basically focusing on the temperatures. When the temperature gets down there, we’ll obviously take a closer look. But we do have a warming shelter here that will be open. So that has restrooms and heat. So if you want to go in and get warm or change your skates in there, but as soon as the weather turns, we’ll be ready for skating,” said Johnson.

If you’re planning to ice skate, you’ll want to be safe. Coreorthosports.com says to help prevent injuries warm up with some stretching, make sure your ice skates are well fitted, and practice falling. This helps prevent wrist or head injuries in the case of a real slip.

Other websites such as qcmoms.com also list places around the Quad Cities that offer places to ice skate.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.