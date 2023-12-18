Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport elementary school teacher was arrested Saturday after police say he had inappropriate contact with a student in October.

Julian Lira, 35, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Court records show he posted $2,000 and was released from the Scott County Jail Saturday night.

He will appear in court Tuesday.

Police said Lira inappropriately touched a girl over her clothing in October at Credit Island Lodge.

According to the Davenport Community School District website, he is a sixth-grade teacher at Jackson Elementary School.

Lira was arrested in January 2021 on a second-degree sexual abuse charge after police said he sexually abused a child in the summer of 2019.

At the time, he was a teacher at Adams Elementary School.

Court records show his first trial ended in a hung jury. He was acquitted by a Scott County jury in a second trial.

