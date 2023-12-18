Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 18.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport elementary school teacher was arrested Saturday after police say he had inappropriate contact with a student in October.

Julian Lira, 35, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Court records show he posted $2,000 and was released from the Scott County Jail Saturday night.

He will appear in court Tuesday.

Police said Lira inappropriately touched a girl over her clothing in October at Credit Island Lodge.

According to the Davenport Community School District website, he is a sixth-grade teacher at Jackson Elementary School.

Lira was arrested in January 2021 on a second-degree sexual abuse charge after police said he sexually abused a child in the summer of 2019.

At the time, he was a teacher at Adams Elementary School.

Court records show his first trial ended in a hung jury. He was acquitted by a Scott County jury in a second trial.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday evening
Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday
As of 5:05 p.m. 12/16/2023
Power outages plague portions of the Quad Cities Saturday
Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care...
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Over 2,100 customers were without power early Monday morning.
Early morning power outage across parts of the QCA

Latest News

A second sheet of ice has been added inside the river's edge arena. Staff says the new...
City officials inform the public of the best times to go Ice skating near the QCA
Places to ice skate near the Quad Cities
Places to ice skate near the Quad Cities
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 18.
Fastcast, Monday, Dec. 18, a.m.
Over 2,100 customers were without power early Monday morning.
Early morning power outage across parts of the QCA