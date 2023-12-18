Davenport fire responds to Rockingham Road house fire

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 18.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday evening that left four people displaced.

Sunday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2700 block of Rockingham Road, according to a media release from DFD. Crews responded with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel.

First arriving crews said they reported heavy smoke coming from the second story.

Crews said they extended a hose line into the second floor apartment and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes.

According to crews, they searched the home for occupants and the residents were not home at the time of the fire.

The apartment suffered moderate heat and smoke damage, crews said. The Red Cross was notified and assisted the four people that were displaced.

There were no injuries reported, crews said.

Crews say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

