Davenport schools issues statement on teacher charged with indecent contact of child

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District responded to TV6′s inquiry regarding the arrest of a Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact of a child.

Julian Lira, 35, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Lira was arrested Saturday after police say he had inappropriate contact with a student in October.

Court records show he posted $2,000 and was released from the Scott County Jail Saturday night.

Monday, Davenport schools stated the following:

“Davenport Community School District is aware of a situation regarding a district employee which as involved the Davenport Police Department. The employee was placed on leave immediately upon notification of the investigation. As a matter of policy, DCSD cannot comment on personnel matters or matters regarding a police investigation. As always, the safety of our students and staff is paramount to Davenport Community School District, and that remains our guiding principle.”

Court records show Lira’s first trial ended in a hung jury. He was acquitted by a Scott County jury in a second trial.

