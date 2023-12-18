Early morning power outage across parts of the QCA

(KWQC) - Many Quad Citians are waking up without power early Monday morning.

According to the MidAmerican outage map, over 2,100 customers were without power.

That number has slowly increased.

TV6 has reached out to MidAmerican for information on what caused the outage.

The outage started around 4 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

