GOP presidential candidates in QCA this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa caucuses are less than one month away and GOP candidates eyeing the nomination are set to make more campaign stops in the Quad Cities this week.

According to the latest Iowa State University poll, there has been little movement.

However, former ambassador Nikki Haley is closing the gap against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the second spot behind former president Donald Trump. She gained three points since November while the governor lost one point.

Source: Iowa State University / Civiqs

Gov. DeSantis will be in Bettendorf Monday night at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion. He will be joined by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Haley will be making two stops in the QCA on Wednesday.

The first event will be located at The Cornerstone in Burlington with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. Her next event will be at the Von Maur warehouse in Davenport where doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

Vivek Ramaswamy continues his campaign in Iowa despite polling less than 10 percent. He will be making several stops in the QCA on Thursday:

Mt. Pleasant, Pizza Ranch, at 3:45 p.m.

Columbus Junction, Public Library, 5 p.m.

Walcott, Iowa 80 truck stop, 6:30 p.m.

Davenport, La Quinta Conference Center, 8 p.m.

Former president Donald Trump is currently not scheduled for any events in the QCA this week, but will be in Waterloo to speak at an event Tuesday evening.

