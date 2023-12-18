Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.((Left) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; (right) Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (Gray News) – Country music star Jelly Roll is being praised for donating a semitruck full of toys to a toy drive in his hometown of Nashville.

According to WSMV, the country star held a toy drive from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 by collecting toys in donation bins at several Walmart stores.

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Last Minute Toy Store provides toys, books, games and sports equipment to qualifying families in need during the holiday season.

Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall took to social media to praise Jelly Roll for his efforts.

“Before CMA/Grammy awards and much of his success said he wanted to give back,” Hall wrote in a Facebook post. “Today a truck loaded with toys showed up at the The Last Minute Toy Store. You are changing music and lives. Thank you!”

Another public post shared by the Last Minute Toy Store said that the drive “needed some gifts for 7,675 kids… Jelly Roll sent over a TRACTOR TRAILER... and DUNKED it.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday evening
Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday
Julian Lira, 35, of Davenport, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated...
Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child
Over 2,100 customers were without power early Monday morning.
Early morning power outage across parts of Quad Cities area
As of 5:05 p.m. 12/16/2023
Power outages plague portions of the Quad Cities Saturday
Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar

Latest News

Street closures continue on parts of East 14th Street and LeClaire Street until next week.
Traffic Alert: East 14th Street
A Clinton man is facing charges after police say he injured several people when he fired a gun...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. (AP...
Trump’s lawyers ask full appeals court to review gag order restricting his speech in election case
Crews put up fencing following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Why do so many Quad-Cities buildings fall apart?
Lock and Dam 17 to close for the winter
Lock and Damn 17 to close for winter