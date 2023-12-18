Lock and Damn 17 to close for winter

The top stories in the Quad Cities on Dec. 18.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Ill. (KWQC) - Lock and Dam 17 will be closed for the winter for maintenance.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, the purpose of the closure is to perform repairs to the upper guide wall and transition wall, replace the traveling kevel rail and perform maintenance to lock operating machinery.

Engineers say the lock is scheduled to reopen March 4.

