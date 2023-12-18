Luke Combs, Post Malone to headline concerts at 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced Monday, artists Luke Combs and Post Malone will lead the entertainment lineup for the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, July 12-14.

Luke Combs will perform on the Hy-Vee Stage on July 13 before the first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race of the unique doubleheader weekend, according to a media release. Post Malone will rock the stage on July 14, following the final INDYCAR SERIES race of the weekend.

The concerts are included with each Saturday and Sunday Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend ticket, the release said. A Concert Pit Pass can also be purchased for access to the exclusive trackside concert viewing area, with passes expected to sell out quickly. Event weekend tickets and passes can be purchased online at https://www.hyveeindycarweekend.com/.

“Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend has become a true destination event, showcasing everything that is great about racing and about Iowa,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s vice chairman and CEO. “We’re obviously very excited about how the weekend has been received the past two years, and we know the 2024 event will be just as great. We look forward to bringing these artists to Iowa and providing another outstanding weekend of entertainment.”

According to the release, additional entertainment acts for the 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will be announced in the coming weeks as next summer’s festival at Iowa Speedway continues to build momentum.

Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend has become one of the most popular annual events on the INDYCAR calendar, since the first one in 2022, according to the release. In 2023 the weekend surpassed total attendance numbers from 2022, drawing about 85,000 fans over the course of three days to the “Fastest Short Track on the Planet” – an all-time high for an INDYCAR event at Iowa Speedway.

