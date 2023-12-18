Luke Combs, Post Malone to headline concerts at 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 18.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced Monday, artists Luke Combs and Post Malone will lead the entertainment lineup for the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, July 12-14.

Luke Combs will perform on the Hy-Vee Stage on July 13 before the first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race of the unique doubleheader weekend, according to a media release. Post Malone will rock the stage on July 14, following the final INDYCAR SERIES race of the weekend.

The concerts are included with each Saturday and Sunday Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend ticket, the release said. A Concert Pit Pass can also be purchased for access to the exclusive trackside concert viewing area, with passes expected to sell out quickly. Event weekend tickets and passes can be purchased online at https://www.hyveeindycarweekend.com/.

“Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend has become a true destination event, showcasing everything that is great about racing and about Iowa,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s vice chairman and CEO. “We’re obviously very excited about how the weekend has been received the past two years, and we know the 2024 event will be just as great. We look forward to bringing these artists to Iowa and providing another outstanding weekend of entertainment.”

According to the release, additional entertainment acts for the 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will be announced in the coming weeks as next summer’s festival at Iowa Speedway continues to build momentum.

Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend has become one of the most popular annual events on the INDYCAR calendar, since the first one in 2022, according to the release. In 2023 the weekend surpassed total attendance numbers from 2022, drawing about 85,000 fans over the course of three days to the “Fastest Short Track on the Planet” – an all-time high for an INDYCAR event at Iowa Speedway.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday evening
Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday
Over 2,100 customers were without power early Monday morning.
Early morning power outage across parts of the QCA
As of 5:05 p.m. 12/16/2023
Power outages plague portions of the Quad Cities Saturday
Julian Lira, 35, of Davenport, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated...
Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child
Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care...
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement

Latest News

Traffic alert: Valve replacements closing parts of E 14th, LeClaire streets
Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar
Sun and cirrus
Blustery and much colder Monday
A second sheet of ice has been added inside the river's edge arena. Staff says the new...
City officials inform the public of the best times to go Ice skating near the QCA