Man arrested after standoff with officers at Dixon hotel

Download the KWQC News app on your phone for the news tailored to you.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man is facing multiple charges after a standoff with police at a hotel.

On Sunday, the Lee County Dispatch received a 911 call from the Magnuson Hotel, 443 Illinois Route 2, Dixon.

The caller said a person, later identified as Steven M. Armoska, 29, threatened him with a firearm. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon Police Department, and Illinois State Police responded to the hotel.

According to deputies, Armoska was staying in a room at the hotel. He has a lengthy criminal history, with numerous prior weapons offenses and felony convictions, deputies said.

The Joint Operations Group, made up of a group of tactical officers from the sheriff’s office, police department and Dixon City Fire Department medics, was activated.

Hotel occupants were evacuated as a perimeter was established around Armoska’s room. Officers attempted to make contact with Armoska numerous times throughout the afternoon, but deputies said he did not respond.

Officers deployed a CS chemical agent into the hotel room to open a dialogue and negotiate a peaceful surrender, according to deputies. Shortly after the chemical agent was deployed, Armoska emerged from the hotel room and was taken into custody, deputies said.

A search of the hotel room revealed multiple firearms, cannabis, and other controlled substances, deputies said.

Armoska has been charged with:

  • Four counts of armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony
  • Four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony
  • Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony
  • Unlawful possession of cannabis (100 to 500 grams), a Class 4 felony
  • Aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor

Armoska is being held at the Lee County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday evening
Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday
As of 5:05 p.m. 12/16/2023
Power outages plague portions of the Quad Cities Saturday
Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care...
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement
Police in Milan are investigating a crash on Highway 67 that happened Thursday night, sending...
14-year-old struck by vehicle in Milan, police say
Man stabbed in self-defense, according to Fulton Police.
Fulton man stabbed in self-defense, police say

Latest News

As the holidays are shifting into high gear with Christmas approaching soon, several shops in...
Unique local shops open for last-minute Christmas shopping
The holiday event gave residents an opportunity to shop local and enjoy a day of holiday cheer...
Unique local shops open for last-minute Christmas shopping
Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday evening
Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday
A Milan teen was airlifted to an Iowa City hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries...
Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday