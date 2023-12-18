Man arrested after standoff with officers at Dixon hotel

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man is facing multiple charges after a standoff with police at a hotel.

On Sunday, the Lee County Dispatch received a 911 call from the Magnuson Hotel, 443 Illinois Route 2, Dixon.

The caller said a person, later identified as Steven M. Armoska, 29, threatened him with a firearm. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon Police Department, and Illinois State Police responded to the hotel.

According to deputies, Armoska was staying in a room at the hotel. He has a lengthy criminal history, with numerous prior weapons offenses and felony convictions, deputies said.

The Joint Operations Group, made up of a group of tactical officers from the sheriff’s office, police department and Dixon City Fire Department medics, was activated.

Hotel occupants were evacuated as a perimeter was established around Armoska’s room. Officers attempted to make contact with Armoska numerous times throughout the afternoon, but deputies said he did not respond.

Officers deployed a CS chemical agent into the hotel room to open a dialogue and negotiate a peaceful surrender, according to deputies. Shortly after the chemical agent was deployed, Armoska emerged from the hotel room and was taken into custody, deputies said.

A search of the hotel room revealed multiple firearms, cannabis, and other controlled substances, deputies said.

Armoska has been charged with:

Four counts of armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony

Four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony

Unlawful possession of cannabis (100 to 500 grams), a Class 4 felony

Aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor

Armoska is being held at the Lee County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.