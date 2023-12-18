Man in custody after standoff with police at Dixon hotel

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man has been taken into custody after a standoff with law enforcement at a hotel.

On December 17, the Lee County Dispatch received a 911 call from the Magnuson Hotel, at 443 Illinois Route 2 in Dixon. The caller said a subject has threatened him with a firearm. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon Police Department, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

Through investigation, the subject was identified as Steven M. Armoska, 29, of Rock Falls, who was staying in a room at the hotel. According to police, Armoksa has a lengthy criminal history, with numerous prior weapons offenses and felony convictions.

The Joint Operations Group was activated, made up of a group of tactical officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon Police Department, and medics with the Dixon City Fire Department. Hotel occupants were evacuated as a perimeter was established around Armoska’s room. Officers attempted to make contact with Armoska numerous time throughout the afternoon, to which he did not respond. The decision was made to deploy CS chemical agent into the hotel room to open a dialogue and negotiate a peaceful surrender, according to police. Shortly after the chemical agent was deployed, Armoska emerged from the hotel room and was taken into custody.

A search of the hotel room revealed multiple firearms, cannabis, and other controlled substances. Armoska has been charged with:

  • Armed Habitual Criminal (4 counts), a Class X Felony
  • Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (4 counts), a Class 2 Felony
  • Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony
  • Unlawful Possession of Cannabis (100 to 500 grams), a Class 4 Felony
  • Aggravated Assault, a Class A Misdemeanor

Armoska is being held at the Lee County Jail pending a detention hearing. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies at the scene. The charges are merely an allegation and all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday evening
