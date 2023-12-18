Muscatine’s Annie Zillig wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

By Joey Donia
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After recording her first career triple double, Muscatine basketball star Annie Zillig was voted the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.

“She’s just a super athletic kid, and just is always after it, looking to score, looking to get boards, and steals and assists, she’s just all over the place all the time and it’s awesome” said Muscatine head coach Courtney Joens.

“Really awesome to see everybody come together, I think my family sent it out to a bunch of people and I had a lot of people text me you know saying how do I vote and that’s something that never happened before so it was really nice to have the support. The four seniors, we’ve played together for a really long time so I think we all think the same way and they do really help with assists and stuff and we kind of all think the same so we were able to play together really well” said Zillig.

