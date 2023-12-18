Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man is facing charges after police say he injured several people when he fired a gun inside a bar early Sunday.

Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; two counts of will injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and one count of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

A judge set bond at $100,000 cash-only Monday. Beal will be back in court Dec. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

According to arrest affidavits:

Early Sunday, Clinton police were dispatched to Ohana’s Neighborhood Bar, 92 Main Ave., for a report of gunfire and learned several people had gunshot wounds.

Witnesses identified Beal as the person shooting inside the bar and that two customers subdued him and took the gun.

They also reported Beal left the bar.

While on scene, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident who said they saw a man, later identified as Beal, who appeared to have serious injuries at a gas station.

Deputies later identified a vehicle the resident said Beal was in. Deputies pulled over the vehicle, which was registered to Beal, and detained him.

Beal had injuries consistent with being subdued inside the bar following the shooting.

Clinton officers responded to Mercy One Emergency Department, where three people were being treated for gunshot wounds. Two of them were in critical condition.

The third person suffered a gunshot wound to the face that appeared to be minor, according to the affidavits.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.