Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC to hold Blessing Box drive on MLK Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is partnering with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches, Friends of Martin Luther King and the Lincoln Resource Center to host a Blessing Box drive.

The drive will be held on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the KWQC station, 805 Brady Street.

Items needed during this year’s drive include:

Personal products

Toothpaste/brushes

Mouthwash

Deodorant

Soap/body wash

Lotion/Vaseline

Shampoo/conditioner

Sanitizer

Cleaning products

Bathroom cleaners

Household cleaners

Disinfectant wipes

Dish detergent

Paper products

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Kleenex

Laundry Products

Detergent

Bleach

Fabric softener

The groups distribute Blessing Boxes every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the J.B. Young Center, 1702 North Main Street, in Davenport.

