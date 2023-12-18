Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC to hold Blessing Box drive on MLK Day
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is partnering with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches, Friends of Martin Luther King and the Lincoln Resource Center to host a Blessing Box drive.
The drive will be held on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the KWQC station, 805 Brady Street.
Items needed during this year’s drive include:
Personal products
- Toothpaste/brushes
- Mouthwash
- Deodorant
- Soap/body wash
- Lotion/Vaseline
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Sanitizer
Cleaning products
- Bathroom cleaners
- Household cleaners
- Disinfectant wipes
- Dish detergent
Paper products
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Kleenex
Laundry Products
- Detergent
- Bleach
- Fabric softener
The groups distribute Blessing Boxes every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the J.B. Young Center, 1702 North Main Street, in Davenport.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.