UnityPoint Health - Trinity announces 2023 top baby names
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health- Trinity released the most popular baby names of 2023 at Trinity hospitals.
At Trinity BirthPlace Moline the most popular names are as follows:
Top boy names at Trinity BirthPlace Moline for 2023
- Levi
- Grayson
- Elijah
- Jackson
- John
Top girl names at Trinity BirthPlace Moline for 2023
- Willow
- Olivia
- Penelope
- Grace
- Madelyn
At Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf the most popular names are as follows:
Top boy names at Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf for 2023
- Oliver
- Noah
- Owen
- Mateo
- Liam
Top girl names at Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf for 2023
- Charlotte
- Zoey
- Sophia
- Liliana
- Zaniyah / Xa’nya/ Xaniyah
Olivia was the most popular girls name in the United States this year and Noah was the most popular boys name nationally, according to Baby Center.
To learn more about maternity services at Trinity, click here.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.