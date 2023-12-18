UnityPoint Health - Trinity announces 2023 top baby names

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health- Trinity released the most popular baby names of 2023 at Trinity hospitals.

At Trinity BirthPlace Moline the most popular names are as follows:

Top boy names at Trinity BirthPlace Moline for 2023

Levi

Grayson

Elijah

Jackson

John

Top girl names at Trinity BirthPlace Moline for 2023

Willow

Olivia

Penelope

Grace

Madelyn

At Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf the most popular names are as follows:

Top boy names at Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf for 2023

Oliver

Noah

Owen

Mateo

Liam

Top girl names at Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf for 2023

Charlotte

Zoey

Sophia

Liliana

Zaniyah / Xa’nya/ Xaniyah

Olivia was the most popular girls name in the United States this year and Noah was the most popular boys name nationally, according to Baby Center.

