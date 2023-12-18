Why do so many Quad-Cities buildings fall apart?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At least seven buildings in the Quad-Cities area have been evacuated or collapsed because of structural problems since May.

That includes the deadly collapse in Davenport. The most recent was an apartment building in Fulton on Thursday.

It begs the question: Why are so many buildings in the Quad-Cities suddenly in trouble?

For a lot of buildings in North America, it comes down to three factors: age, materials and maintenance.

Hamed Layssi is an engineer with a firm in Toronto that specializes in assessing structures, including old buildings.

“Many, many structures are built around the 1900s,” he said. “And within that area, they are suffering from general deterioration of materials. So it’s a natural process.”

But one that’s often sped up when owners fail to keep up with maintenance.

“If those maintenance needs remain unaddressed, they can become problematic in the long run,” he said. “And that is what we are facing with many structures that are really, really old.”

In the Quad-Cities, some of the buildings were evacuated out of precaution. In other cases, the buildings simply fell.

Layssi likens a building to a car. If you don’t keep up with regular maintenance, you can end up ruining your vehicle.

“As an engineer, I would like to put the emphasis on maintenance,” he said. “An old property that might have defects should get inspected at regular intervals, like every two to five years, depending on the type of the assets.”

Here’s a quick look at some Quad-Cities cases:

Dec. 14: Fulton apartments evacuated

Aug. 29: Muscatine apartments evacuated

Aug. 11: Vacant Clinton building collapsed

July 7: Sterling building fell after fire; 1 killed

June 19: Rock Island building evacuated

June 8: Adjacent building evacuated

May 28: The Davenport collapsed; 3 killed

