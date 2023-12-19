Arconic employees to pack holiday baskets for nearly 400 QCA families

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - This holiday season nearly 400 Quad-Cities families will receive holiday baskets from Arconic employees as part of a tradition that dates back to 1950.

This year, Arconic employees will be working together to pack about 400 food baskets at the Arconic Learning Center, former Riverdale Elementary School, 4900 State Street, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a media release from Arconic. Recipients of the baskets were nominated by Arconic employees and selected by an employee committee.

Officials say those in charge will bring family members and children to help pack the baskets that will be delivered to families in need on Thursday.

Arconic employees raised about $16,000 for food baskets for the needy through individual contributions, department fundraisers and recycling of beverage cans throughout the year, officials said. The baskets will contain ham, potatoes, canned vegetables, canned applesauce, canned pineapples, carrots, margarine, bread, cakes, and fresh fruit.

