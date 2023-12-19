Crews respond to Davenport fire on 4th and Pine Street

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 is working to learn more information on a house fire that happened Monday night.

Crews were seen responding to a house fire on 4th and Pine Street in Davenport Monday evening.

TV6 was on-scene around 7:52 p.m. and could see the outside structure of the home appearing charred as crews worked to extinguish the remainder of the fire.

TV6 has reached out to Davenport Fire Department for more information on the incident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information online and on-air as it becomes available.

