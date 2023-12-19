Crews respond to fire Monday on 4th and Pine streets in Davenport

TV6 is working to learn more information on a house fire that happened Monday night.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 is working to learn more about a house fire that happened Monday night.

Crews responded to the fire on 4th and Pine streets.

TV6 was on-scene around 7:52 p.m. and could see charring on the outside of the home as fire crews worked to extinguish the remainder of the fire.

TV6 has reached out to Davenport Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide information online and on-air as it becomes available.

