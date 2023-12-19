Crews responds to garage fire with dogs inside, no injuries reported, crews say

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a garage fire Monday evening. No residents were displaced and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4270 26th Avenue around 8:03 p.m., according to a media release from MFD. The first arriving crew arrived in five minutes and reported an unattached garage with smoke and fire coming from it. Upon arrival, crews said they were told dogs were inside of the garage.

First arriving crews began an aggressive attack of the fire and the next arriving crew established water supply and assisted with extinguishing the fire, according to the media release. Crews said they were able to find the dogs.

According to crews, one dog was resuscitated on scene, one dog was unable to be located, and the other dog was uninjured and did not require care.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes with crews remaining on scene for an hour completing overhaul and looking for hidden fire still burning, crews said.

Initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one aerial unit, a command vehicle, and two ambulances, the media release stated. Two off-duty chief officers responded to assist with scene and city coverage during the event. The fire marshal and fire inspector responded to determine cause and origin of the fire.

Further assistance was provided by the East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments, the media release included. Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and the Moline Police assisted at the scene as well

The fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations, crews said.

