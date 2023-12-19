Fire officials investigating cause of Davenport house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Monday night.

Firefighters responded around 6:21 p.m. Monday to the 2200 block of West 4th Street after a passerby said they could see flames on the second floor and roof.

Crews found heavy fire on the back of the home and noted heavy fire conditions on the outside with fire extension into the home, according to firefighters.

All residents of the home were outside before crews arrived on scene.

According to firefighters, the main body of the fire was under control in about 30 minutes. Crews remained on scene for a couple of hours to extinguish hot spots.

Fire damage was extensive to the outside of the home, with the inside sustaining heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross responded to help two adults and two children. No injuries were reported.

