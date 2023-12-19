Fire officials investigating cause of Davenport house fire

TV6 is working to learn more information on a house fire that happened Monday night.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Monday night.

Firefighters responded around 6:21 p.m. Monday to the 2200 block of West 4th Street after a passerby said they could see flames on the second floor and roof.

Crews found heavy fire on the back of the home and noted heavy fire conditions on the outside with fire extension into the home, according to firefighters.

All residents of the home were outside before crews arrived on scene.

According to firefighters, the main body of the fire was under control in about 30 minutes. Crews remained on scene for a couple of hours to extinguish hot spots.

Fire damage was extensive to the outside of the home, with the inside sustaining heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross responded to help two adults and two children. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Lira, 35, of Davenport, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated...
Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child
Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar
Over 2,100 customers were without power early Monday morning.
Early morning power outage across parts of Quad Cities area
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
According to the release, additional entertainment acts for the 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race...
Luke Combs, Post Malone to headline concerts at 2024 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend

Latest News

Iowa DOT and farmers teaming up for ‘Standing Corn Snow Fence Program’
Iowa DOT and farmers teaming up for ‘Standing Corn Snow Fence Program’
The program has been around for two decades.
Iowa DOT and farmers teaming up for ‘Standing Corn Snow Fence Program’
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warming trend starts Tuesday
SAL Community Welcoming Center in Rock Island focuses on focuses on bettering the lives of...
Local nonprofit offer services to help refugees and immigrants settle in the Quad Cities
Local nonprofit offer services to help refugees and immigrants settle in the Quad Cities
Local nonprofit offer services to help refugees and immigrants settle in the Quad Cities