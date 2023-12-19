Iowa DOT and farmers teaming up for ‘Standing Corn Snow Fence Program’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter in Iowa and Illinois can be brutal. While we’ve had a relatively tame winter so far, it inevitably will look like a winter wonderland before we know it.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is teaming up with farmers across the state to help make state highways and interstates safer during snow events with the “Standing Corn Snow Fence Program.”

“Working with farmers and land owners, we’ve come up with this program where farmers get paid to leave corn standing in the field over the winter season. Typically we like to use a minimum of six rows up to 24 rows,” said Craig Bargfrede, Winter Operations Administrator with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The program has been up and running for about two decades. Farmers are paid to keep their rows of corn up for the winter season.

“We calculate how much is out there from an acre standpoint. We utilize their yield information to determine bushels and then pay them a price to leave that corn out there,” said Bargfrede.

The goal behind the natural snow fence is to cut snow removal costs and keep everyone on the roads safe.

In addition to standing corn fences preventing blowing and drifting out on the roads, there are other safety benefits from the natural fencing.

“We can increase visibility which equates to increased safety for the traveling public, for our operators and for others out there on the roadway,” said Bargfrede.

With less snow on the roads and more in the fields, it also benefits the local farmer by moisture being kept in the soil.

This season, the DOT estimates 50-70 miles of the state have natural and temporary snow fences in use.

If you are an Iowa farmer and would like to get involved with the program next winter, contact your local Iowa Department of Transportation maintenance garage, or contact the Iowa DOT directly.

