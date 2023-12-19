Local nonprofit offer services to help refugees and immigrants settle in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - SAL Community Services is a nonprofit organization that focuses on bettering the lives of families and individuals through support, advocacy, and learning. Loredia Nunn-Dixon, Director of the Sal Welcoming Center Program in Rock Island says they mainly help immigrants and refugees resettle and become stable in the Quad City Area.

“We do an intake, we ask questions. What is the need? What are they in need of? So it’s an intake process. Then we follow up on that intake, and what we call case management, making sure that individual has received what they need to move forward,” said Nunn-Dixon.

To be effective in the process, Nunn-Dixon says the welcoming center has staff members who speak the languages of the individuals coming to the area. She says a lot of their clients come from different countries around the world, so having someone on staff who understands the individual, helps with making a better connection.

Once the needs are clear, Nunn-Dixion says with the help of area partners the process of getting the person settled in begins.

“They help support so housing. We work with landlords to make sure individuals are able to get into the housing, we may even help with the rent or the deposit, and sometimes their eviction notices. We also help with that food, we have an on-site food pantry, and helping with that food trying to meet that basic need,” said Nunn-Dixion.

So far this year, the SAL staff say they have helped more than 300 refugees and immigrants and are expecting to help at least 20 more before the new year. Nunn Dixon says her team has been successful in other areas of help but they want to want to step things up even more going into 2024.

“Helping them to become a legal citizen, that’s something that we’re looking forward to, that’s something that we’re working on. So not only do we meet those basic needs, we want them to be a part of us. And so helping that process to become a us citizen is our is our next go,” said Nunn Dixon

The SAL staff says they’re always looking for donations to better support their program. Anyone interested in donating can go to salcommunityservices.org or stop by the SAL Community Welcoming Center at 1609 4th Street Rock Island.

Anyone who needs SAL Community Services at the Welcoming Center can walk in during business hours from 8:30 am- 5:00 pm.

