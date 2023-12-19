No injuries reported in Moline garage fire Monday

The top stories in the Quad Cities on Dec. 18.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a garage fire Monday night.

No residents were displaced and no injuries were reported, firefighters said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters responded just after 8 p.m. to a fire in the 4200 block of 26th Avenue.

The first arriving crew found an unattached garage with smoke and fire coming from it. Firefighters crews were told dogs were inside of the garage.

Firefighters began an aggressive attack of the fire and a second crew established water supply and assisted with extinguishing the fire. Firefighters said they were able to find the dogs.

According to firefighters, one dog was resuscitated on scene, one dog was unable to be located, and the other dog was uninjured and did not require care.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes with crews remaining on scene for an hour completing overhaul and looking for hidden fire still burning, firefighters said.

