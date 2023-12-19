Rock Island awards contract for demolition of Klass buildings

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island city council voted back at the end of November to demolish the two vacant Klass buildings on 19th Street off 1st Avenue. Now, city council has awarded a contract to a business out of Moline to complete the demolition.

Coopman Trucking & Excavating of Moline was awarded the bid for the demolition of the Klass buildings for $198,062, according to city council documents.

City officials said the buildings have been caught in a cycle of abandonment and have been vacant for nearly 20 years with increasing structural concerns developing over the years.

