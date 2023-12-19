Rock Island city council approves purchase of 31st Street property with CHP

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Permanent supportive housing for veterans is one step closer as the Rock Island city council approved the purchase of four acres of city-owned property to Community Home Partners, a nonprofit arm of the Rock Island Housing Authority at Monday night’s city council meeting.

City council approved the motion to approve the option to purchase the 31st Street Site with Community Home Partners as recommended with all voting in favor.

The property is an open lot located just west of Highway 67 off 31st Avenue.

