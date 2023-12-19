Rock Island City Council awards contract for demolition of Klass buildings

Coopman Trucking & Excavating of Moline was awarded the bid for the demolition of the Klass buildings for $198,062, according to city council documents.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council voted back at the end of November to demolish the two vacant Klass buildings on 19th Street off 1st Avenue.

On Monday, the city council voted to award a contract to a business out of Moline to complete the demolition.

City officials said the buildings have been caught in a cycle of abandonment and have been vacant for nearly 20 years with increasing structural concerns developing over the years.

