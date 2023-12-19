‘Topping Out’ celebration marks milestone for Mulberry Health Clinic

A “topping out” celebration was held for the new Mulberry Health Clinic facility.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Muscatine Health Support Fund, and UnityPoint Health- Trinity Muscatine celebrated the official “topping out” of the new Mulberry Health Clinic facility, marking the completion of the steel construction phase of the $20 million dollar project.

To commemorate the milestone, donors were invited to sign a structural beam at the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine while Trinity members, Trinity Muscatine Foundation board members, and Trinity Muscatine Friends’ board members were invited to sign a joining beam at UnityPoint Health- Trinity Muscatine, according to a spokesperson. The two beams were placed and secured together at the construction site and mark a major milestone for the project and the future of healthcare in Muscatine.

“These organizations have a deep-rooted history of meeting the community’s health needs and this important renovation will set the foundation for continued and future success,” said Rachel Pohl, Executive Director of Trinity Muscatine. “These beams will provide strength and support, and I can’t think of a better metaphor for how we are working together to build a stronger healthcare system for the people of Muscatine.”

Construction is expected to continue through Fall 2024 and will expand the clinic’s footprint from 30,000 square feet to 42,000 square feet, allowing for future expansion which includes multi-use space for services like telehealth, primary care, behavioral health, and community health, according to the spokesperson.

