Vibrant Coffeehouse + Kitchen opens Bettendorf location

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Vibrant Coffeehouse + Kitchen has opened a new location in Bettendorf and although the coffeehouse and kitchen is owned by a financial institution, those in charge say it’s open to the public, not just Vibrant Credit Union members.

Vibrant Coffeehouse + Kitchen is located inside the previous 5,000- square-foot Vibrant Credit Union building at 3230 Ridge Point, according to a spokesperson for Vibrant. The coffeehouse and kitchen will feature a wide variety of beverages from house-roasted espressos and refreshing hand-mixed energy drinks to hot and iced teas, chai, and smoothies, all-day gourmet breakfast options and a wide array of lunch items with sandwiches, soups, and salads to enjoy, as well as house-roasted, locally produced coffee beans, and a curated collection of one-of-a-kind apparel and gifts from local artisans and suppliers.

Vibrant officials say like its Moline location, Bettendorf’s location will allow members to receive a 20 percent discount on all food and beverage orders when paying with a Vibrant card.

