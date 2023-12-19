Warming trend starts Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Overall today is going to be a typical December day, something we haven’t been used to this month. High temperatures reach the middle 30s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and south winds 10-15+ mph. The southerly wind will help our warming trend over the next few days. Low temperatures tonight drop into the 20s, with highs reaching the middle 40s tomorrow with an increase in cloud cover. By the time Thursday rolls round, we will see an increased chance for scattered showers with high temperatures closer to the 50° mark.

This weekend will be mostly cloudy but warm with temperatures in the 50s. Next round of rain moves in Christmas Eve, with another round coming Christmas Day.

Beyond Christmas, we are looking at cooler temperatures.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 37º. Winds: S 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low: 27º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 45º.

