Warming trend starts Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are back to typical December weather today with morning temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Highs today will reach the mid 30s, but south winds will start to bring in much warmer air for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 40s through Thursday, when winter officially begins in the evening. The first few days of winter will be active, but warm. Highs will be in the 50s heading into Christmas weekend leading to several chances for rain leading to a brown Christmas. Active weather will continue after Christmas so follow along on the QC weather app for travel updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 37º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 29º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 45º.

