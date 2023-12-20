1 person hospitalized after buried in ash at power plant, officials say

A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has diverted traffic in Centertown.
By Jill Lyman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Three people were hurt, including one who was taken to a hospital, after a coal ash leak from a power plant silo in Kentucky Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Ohio County Sheriff Adam L. Wright said they initially thought the tower had collapsed because there was so much smoke at Big Rivers Electric DB Wilson Station in Centertown.

Two of the three people hurt in the incident got out OK, authorities said. A third person, who was buried under the ash, had to be pulled out by the other two and emergency responders.

Officials said that person was taken to Owensboro Health. The condition of the person is not known right now.

A road in the area has been shut down because the smoke is causing poor visibility, Wright said.

