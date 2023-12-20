2 teens earn prestigious awards at local Civil Air Patrol

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two teens were presented prestigious awards at Civil Air Patrol (CAP) in Davenport Tuesday night.

The General Ira C. Eaker Award is the CAP Cadet Program’s second most prestigious award and honors one of the forefathers of an independent Air Force. It marks completion of Phase 4 of the program, recognizing sustained excellence in all four areas of cadet life: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.

Cadet Lt. Col. Timothy Ku was presented the Eaker Award by Col. Daniel D. Mitchell, who is currently the U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal Commanding Officer.

“My favorite part about this journey is a surreal feeling of growing up,” Ku said. “Civil Air Patrol, I entered when I was in seventh grade, I was super young. And as I grew up, I also grew up in this program.”

After earning the Eaker Award, only the prestigious Spaatz Award Examination remains for the young person to conquer as a CAP cadet.

The Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award honors a fearless pilot whose patriotism, foresight and tenacity surpassed the ridicule he faced. It marks completion of Phase 2 of the CAP Cadet Program, recognizing sustained excellence in all four areas of cadet life: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.

Cadet 2nd Lt. Robert Curtis was presented the Mitchell Award by Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, who is also a decorated U.S. veteran.

“You bond with those around you. And in the end you succeed, you get through it, and come away with friends, skills, and a lot of good memories,” said Curtis.

Once a cadet earns the Mitchel Award, he or she becomes a cadet officer and is promoted to the grade of cadet second lieutenant. They are then challenged to lead and serve junior-ranking cadets, while continuing to develop into a “dynamic American and aerospace leader.”

Winning these awards put cadets on a fast track into the Air Force or universities as they pursue the next steps in their education and careers.

