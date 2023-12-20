Circle changing to OUTLAW in 2024

In the new year Circle will be changing to OUTLAW.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Jan. 1, Circle will end broadcasting and be replaced by THE365 or OUTLAW, according to a media release from Circle. However, Circle content will be available on Circle Country, a free FAST channel now on select streaming channels.

The team at Power Nation is taking over operations of Circle Country, the media release stated.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

