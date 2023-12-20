‘Excited to move forward’: Bettendorf wraps up Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf’s largest public works project, that began in July 2022 is nearing completion, city officials say.

Friday, Dec. 22, Middle Road is expected to fully open north of Forest Grove Drive, red lines on map, along with Competition Drive located on either side of Middle Road, blue lines on map, according to a media release from the City of Bettendorf. Competition Drive west of Middle Road includes access to Kwik Star, the TBK Sports Complex, and commercial developments in The Plex. Competition Drive east of Middle Road includes access to more future commercial developments and Iron Tee, a climate-controlled interactive golf and entertainment complex, set to open in Spring 2024.

Crews say beginning in 2024, crews will complete some additional work that will have minimal impacts on traffic, which includes placing pavers in the islands of the roundabout at Middle Road and Competition Drive as well as a few sections of the recreational trail.

Looking ahead in 2024, the City of Bettendorf says they plan to build a pedestrian arch, the “Gateway Bridge”, at I-80 and Middle Road to allow people to safely walk, run or bike over Middle Road.

“This connects the TBK Bank Sports Complex with the Iron Tee Corner of Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road,” said Jennifer Reiter, Assistant City Administrator and Economic Development Director. “As an added bonus, it serves as a connector in our regional trail system, between Davenport and LeClaire and allows walkers, runners and cyclists a spot to stop in this awesome tourism destination and take a well-deserved break in one of the many amenities offered in this growing area of our community.”

The “Gateway Bridge” was revealed in February 2022 as part of an announcement for the expansion of The Plex Corridor, which included the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project, according to city officials. This was the next step in years in the making stemming from a goal of the Bettendorf City Council to have a regional youth sports complex that was privately-owned.

“Since opening in 2018, the TBK Bank Sports Complex has become a national footprint for youth sporting events,” said Decker Ploehn, City Administrator. “Not only that, it’s an economic catalyst. What’s been created in this area has far exceeded our expectations and we cannot be more excited for continued growth, including seeing the ‘Gateway Bridge’ come to fruition.”

According to city officials, the “Gateway Bridge” is currently in the design phase, which is about 40 percent complete and expected to be finished in summer of 2024 with construction expected to begin in fall of 2024.

Ploehn added that the City of Bettendorf does not intend to raise taxes to pay for these bonds and they will continue to submit grants to pay for other parts of the project.

Additionally, the “Gateway Bridge” coincides with a major state project, city officials said. The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to reconfigure the I-80 and Middle Road Interchange beginning in 2025, an estimated $58 million investment.

‘This investment is yet another example of the success we’re seeing in this area and the reason why we need to provide a grand entrance for visitors and residents to see how special Bettendorf and the Quad Cities are,” said Reiter. “We are excited to move forward.”

Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project nears completion, city officials say. (City of Bettendorf)

