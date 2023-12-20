Explaining risks and benefits of ketamine following Matthew Perry’s autopsy report

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - The passing of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, linked to the acute effects of ketamine, is raising questions about the drug.

According to an autopsy report released late last week, Perry reportedly was on ketamine infusion therapy and had a ketamine infusion one and a half weeks before his death.

“It’s a dangerous medication when not use in a monitored environment. That’s why all of our patients that we give ketamine to, we give it to them in our clinic, and we monitor them, we have two and a half hour appointment box for every treatment. So not only do we administer the medication, but we monitor them for an extended time after the medication has been administered to ensure that they are safe to leave our clinic to return home,” said Trent Sassman, Owner of Corridor Ketamine.

Ketamine, a drug initially developed as a battlefield anesthetic in the 1960s, gained legal approval in 1970 for both human and animal use. However, it wasn’t until recent years that researchers started exploring its potential beyond the operating room.

“We provide two treatments. We provide IV ketamine, and then we provide intranasal ketamine. And we require all of our patients to have a referral from whoever is managing their mental health medications. Psychiatrists tend to have a little hesitancy when it comes to ketamine, because having it labeled as an anesthetic drug,” said Sassman

The drug has become increasingly popular as a therapy for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and other mental health issues.

“Patients that are receiving ketamine typically have already trialed multiple medications. And in a lot of cases, they’ve tried way more than just two antidepressants. They’ve gone through the entire game of antidepressants and they’re just looking for something else that helps them with their depressive symptoms and effectively reducing those symptoms,” said Sassman.

Sassman says that the side effects of the drug include increased heart rate and blood pressure. Additionally, patients may experience dissociation—a temporary mental state in which a person ‘detaches’ from their surroundings.

“When they are given appropriately, in a modern environment, they are safe. I mean, it has been around for 50 plus years; like it’s not a new drug. It has a very long-established safety profile. Ketamine, for at-home use, is a very, very new thing. And that’s something that we prescribe for our patients because there are risks associated with it,” said Sassman.

Despite its long history, the recent incident has reignited concerns about the safety of ketamine, prompting a closer look at its applications and the contexts in which it is administered.

