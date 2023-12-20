Follow the Money: What happens to ESA funds for students who leave private school?

Refunds to the state are left up to the private school’s policy
If a student leaves the private school mid-semester, the Iowa Department of Education says it’s up to the school’s refund policy on how and when any funds go ba
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Television Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Ten students so far have decided to leave a private school in Linn County and go back to public schools. That’s up from 5 last year. But - what happens to the ESA voucher funding that was sent with the student when they went to private school?

Education Savings Account funds remain with the state until they are approved to pay private schools for “eligible expenses”, which are tuition and fees. An ESA pays a private school about $7600. Half of that is paid to the school in the fall semester, and the other half in the spring.

If a student leaves the private school mid-semester, the Iowa Department of Education says it’s up to the school’s refund policy on how and when any funds go back to the state. The Department then does not hand out any funds to schools for the second half of the year.

The department says this is similar to a student transferring public schools, where the state funding for that student stays with the district that they left.

Democratic State Senator Claire Celsi of West Des Moines says she hasn’t heard feedback on this issue yet since the program is so new. But, Celsi says it adds to the list of her concerns about a lack of oversight. “So, we’ll have to see when the first audit comes through. I haven’t seen anything come through yet that says what happens to that money and I’ve been getting questions about how audits even occur. I don’t know. I just simply don’t know ye,” Celsi said.

Public schools aren’t at a total loss of funding if a student decides to go to a private school. The state gives public schools about $1200 dollars per student.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Lira, 35, of Davenport, faces one count of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated...
Davenport elementary school teacher charged with indecent contact with child
Ralph Antonio Beal, 39, of Clinton, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of...
Police: 3 injured when man fired gun inside Clinton bar
Over 2,100 customers were without power early Monday morning.
Early morning power outage across parts of Quad Cities area
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Crews put up fencing following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Why do so many Quad-Cities buildings fall apart?

Latest News

1
New brine machine to help Moline battle snow and ice
A union representing employees at Thomson Prison is urging the Bureau of Prisons to reverse...
Retention bonuses at Thomson Prison set to expire
Vibrant Coffeehouse + Kitchen has opened a new location in Bettendorf.
Vibrant Coffeehouse + Kitchen opens Bettendorf location
The Carl Sandburg College Foundation announced that its Giving Tuesday campaign for 2023 saw...
Carl Sandburg College Foundation raises $36K on Giving Tuesday