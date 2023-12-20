Habitat for Humanity announces renovated home from City of Davenport

By Jaren Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Habitat for Humanity invites the public to celebrate Habitat home #132, the third of four Habitat homes obtained from the City of Davenport in 2022.

The celebration will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at 6605 Vine Street in Davenport, according to a media release from Habitat for Humanity. The home has been under renovation for about 10 months, officials said, and it’s expected to be complete in 2024.

According to officials, sponsors for the renovations on all four homes are CNH Industrial, Harold R. Bechtel, Charitable Trust, Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, Quad Cities Housing Council, RSM, and Scott County Regional Authority.

